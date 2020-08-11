NC woman charged with attempted murder for spiking husband, step-son’s drinks with chemicals

Susan McNair. (Courtesy of the Wilmington Police Department via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman faces attempted murder charges after poisoning her husband and step-son last month, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Susan McNair, 72, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance.

Police say on July 28, McNair spiked her husband and step-son’s drinks with cleaning products and paint primer, which caused them to fall seriously ill.

McNair was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 bond.

