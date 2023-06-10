RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman was charged with murder Saturday after her ex-boyfriend was stabbed and killed, sources said.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Mt. Tabor Road southeast of Red Springs, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Mt. Tabor Road home after receiving a report that a person was stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that Eddie Floyd Jones, 51, of Red Springs, was dead, the news release said.

Santana Marie Hunt, 35, of Red Springs was arrested in Jones’ death, deputies said.

Hunt is an ex-girlfriend of Jones, according to Brian Hunt, who is a nephew of Jones.

Eddie Jones leaves behind 10 children, Brian Hunt told CBS 17.

Santana Hunt is charged with first-degree murder.

She was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

No other information was released about the incident.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.