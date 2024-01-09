NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County woman was in court on Monday morning facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-year-old boy who lived with her.

Tracey Torres, 51, was in District Court in New Bern, where she appeared before a judge. He ordered her held without bond and was given a court-appointed attorney.

Torres was arrested by members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation began on Dec. 1, 2023. Deputies were called to 601 Perrytown Road after a call of an injured child. The male child was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center with serious injuries. After being stabilized, he was transported to the trauma center at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

“This call originally came in as a young child that had been seriously injured,” Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said. “So we were looking at a child abuse case. And then obviously, once the child passed, December 3, this turned into a murder investigation.”

“It’s very unfortunate, is a very sad situation,” said Sheriff Hughes. “There was a lot of very disturbing evidence that was brought forward that we found, you know, we are still investigating, it’s an ongoing investigation. So what we can say is very limited.”

Officials said at the time, the child’s body temperature was 86 degrees. He never regained consciousness and was declared dead on Dec. 3. An autopsy determined the cause of the child’s death to be two blunt force trauma head injuries. Numerous bruises were also noticed on the child.

Officials determined the child stayed with his biological mother and her partner along with the partner’s parents at the Perrytown Road home.

After a series of interviews and review of information by the District Attorney’s Office, officials believed enough evidence was available to charge Torres with murder.

“If the defendant were to be convicted of first-degree murder, the highest level punishment would be life in prison without row or the death penalty,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said.

Torres’ next court date is on January 23. Hughes added he anticipated additional charges as the investigation continues.