NC woman charged with murdering elderly mother

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The elderly woman found dead in Jamestown Saturday morning has been identified and her daughter has been arrested for first-degree murder, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jean Ruth Oxley, 85, was found dead from injuries that deputies say show she was the victim of a homicide.

She was found after deputies and Guilford County EMS responded to reports saying her daughter, Tina Lenore Heal, 58, was suicidal at a home in the 400-block of Tangle Drive in Jamestown.

Heal had attempted suicide and was given medical attention after officials arrived, the release says.

Officials then went to a home in the 100-block of Bellwood Court and performed the welfare check where they found Oxley dead.

Heal was released from the hospital Monday and was arrested for first-degree murder.

She is currently in the Greensboro jail without bond. Her next court date will be Jan. 7.

The judge said Heal could be sentenced with life without parole or death based on this charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

