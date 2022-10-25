WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast.

At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute.

Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it.

Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in Winston-Salem and she just got back from the company’s “Fast and Accurate Pizza Competition.”

She qualified by winning the regional competition in Charlotte with a winning time of 42 seconds.

Then, this month, Daniel flew to Ohio to compete against 16 other pizza-making hopefuls from across the country.

WGHP Foodie Shannon Smith shows us the rules it takes to win and how Daniel fared in this fast competition.