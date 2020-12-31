NC woman confesses to pushing 87-year-old grandma down stairs, staging crime scene for money

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman is accused of pushing her grandmother down the stairs, staging a fall, and embezzling her money more than a year after the victim’s death, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In October of 2019, deputies responded to the scene after 87-year-old Peggy Austin, of Kannapolis, was found dead.

Due to Austin’s age and the circumstance, deputies initially thought that she died of a tragic fall.

However, the N.C. Medical Examiner believed the injuries to Austin were “a bit too severe for a normal fall,” leading detectives to believe the crime scene may have been staged.

RCSO said detectives also learned that the grandmother’s daughter, Sarah Smith, 28, and her boyfriend, Brandon Joines, 43, had been using Austin’s money. They believed this could have been the motive for her death.

On December 23, 2020, RCSO obtained an arrest warrant for embezzlement for Smith and a warrant for Joines for aid and abetting the embezzlement. Both were arrested on Dec. 29 in Mooresville.

Smith was also charged with a number of drug charges after meth was found in her car when she was arrested.

After a long interview with Rowan County detectives, Smith confessed to pushing Austin down the stairs. Sarah Smith was additionally charged with second-degree murder. More charges are possible pending further investigation.