NC woman dies after car goes airborne off I-40, lands in creek

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman died after a vehicle she was driving went airborne during a crash on Interstate 40 Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Eboney Martinez, 36, of Greensboro, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring west on Interstate 40 west of the Business 85 exit.

Just before 4 a.m., Martinez’s vehicle ran off the road to the left and through the grassy median. The car went airborne, crashed into a bridge railing and came to rest in a creek, police say.

Martinez died as a result of the crash.

I-40 West was shut down due to the crash but has since re-opened.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

More headlines from CBS17.com: