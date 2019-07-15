NC woman dies in skydiving incident south of Charlotte

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The Chester County Coroner says a Charlotte woman died after a hard-landing at Skydive Carolina on Sunday.

Skydive Carolina, the organization the dive was coordinated through, stated that the skydiver’s parachute had deployed without incident and was fully functioning but that an ‘advanced parachute maneuver’ caused her to sustain injuries while landing.

Terry Tinker says the 33-year-old woman from Charlotte was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m.

Officials determined the woman died from blunt force trauma after a hard landing inside the fencing of the Chester County business.

Tinker says they don’t suspect any foul play involved in the woman’s death.

