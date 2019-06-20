NC woman drowned in hot tub at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina has identified the woman who drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the woman who died as Paula Egleston, 57, from the Greensboro area.

Egleston was found in the hot tub at the Patricia Grand hotel around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Willard said. She was pulled from the water, but was unable to be revived.

Crews were called to a drowning at the hotel, located at 2710 North Ocean Blvd., around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A witness told officers that she was walking on her balcony at a nearby hotel and noticed a woman was face-down in the hotel hot tub next door, according to a police report.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now