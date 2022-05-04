HICKORY, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old woman has drowned after she jumped off a dock and into a lake.

Former Hickory High School student Zimera Aveonna Smith drowned in a lake after she went swimming with a friend at the Lookout Shoals Lake access off of Lookout Dam Road in Hickory on Tuesday night, that was first reported by the Hickory Daily Record.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said Smith did not resurface after jumping into the water with her friend. Emergency crews were called and were able to recover her body from the approximate 8-foot water, he said.

WJZY in Charlotte reported Smith’s friend attempted to find her, but couldn’t, and immediately called 911.

Contributed by WJZY

WJZY contributed to this article.