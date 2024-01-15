WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Buncombe County after an employee was found trapped in a car wash and died at the scene.

The Weaverville Police Department responded to ZIPS Car Wash at 1 Gill Road Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m. with the fire department and EMS following a report of a traumatic injury at the location.

Upon arrival, first responders located the employee entrapped in equipment located within the car wash. The injured worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the employee as 26-year-old Carolina Franks, of Buncombe County.

Franks, who went by Bree Franks, was not supposed to work Saturday but filled in at the last minute because another worker canceled their shift, the victim’s grandmother told the Asheville Citizen-Times.

The North Carolina Department of Labor OSHA division is the leading agency in the death investigation.