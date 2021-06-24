NC woman faces charges in crash that killed 21-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A North Carolina woman is facing charges after she was involved in a traffic collision that killed a 21-year-old man in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, around 9 p.m., 38-year-old Laura Davis of Gandy, North Carolina was traveling south on Dean Forest Road with a 1-year-old passenger.

Near Old Louisville Road, her 2003 Ford Expedition entered the northbound lanes and hit a 1998 Chevrolet 400 pickup driven by Jacob Wheeler.

Wheeler, 21, died as a result of his injuries.

#SPDtraffic All lanes of Dean Forest near Old Louisville Road are currently closed for a two vehicle crash with serious injuries. Closure estimate could be several hours. TIU is on scene. Please seek an alternate route. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 24, 2021

SPD said the 1-year-old was not injured in the crash, but Davis was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Davis will be booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

The crash remains under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit.