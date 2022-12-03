VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies and New Bern police officers served a search warrant in Vanceboro on Wednesday that led to a drug arrest.

The warrant was due to an ongoing investigation at 135 JA Lilly Drive in Vanceboro. During the search, law enforcement located fentanyl, money and other items related to the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

Margie Dezora Bouie, the homeowner, was arrested and charged with six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl, six felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of fentanyl and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bouie was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $3 million dollar bond.