WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Wilmington hit a police horse with her vehicle while she was driving Saturday resulting in a DWI charge, police said.

Saturday morning shortly before 2:30 a.m., Wilmington police units were walking along South Front Street when a drunk driver tried to pass them. A police officer and the department’s 19-year-old horse Elton were struck from behind by the vehicle.

The officer was not harmed, but Elton sustained an injury to his left leg. The driver, 24-year-old Alexis Williamson was charged with DWI, improper passing and failure to reduce speed, police said

Williamson blew a 0.19 on a blood-alcohol test, according to police.

Elton the police horse. Photo from Wilmington police

Alexis Williamson

She is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $3,000 unsecured bond

“We are thankful that the human officer was not injured and we are praying for a quick recovery for our hard-working horse, Elton,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “We are ensuring he receives the best medical care and at the latest check, Elton is able to put weight on his injured leg. This incredible Percheron has been with us for 16 years and we are grateful for his continued service.”