NC woman faces sex crime charge after child porn found, deputies say

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged after detectives found child porn on her computer during an investigation of her boyfriend regarding possible child sex crimes.
Makayla Marie Buchanan, 21, of Nebo, has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies said detectives were investigating Buchanan’s live-in boyfriend, Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, when they found the images on her computer.
Carver was charged with multiple sex crimes involving an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old, deputies say
Carver remains in the McDowell County Jail on $1 million bond.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Despite objections, Raleigh city leaders vote to move ahead with Downtown South project
- Durham VA, UNC Health Care receive COVID-19 vaccine shipment
- Parents react after Wake County school leaders OK return to remote learning
- Terminating border-wall contracts would cost ‘billions,’ says CBP head, but US has options
- NC teen and man die after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Asheville