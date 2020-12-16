NC woman faces sex crime charge after child porn found, deputies say

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged after detectives found child porn on her computer during an investigation of her boyfriend regarding possible child sex crimes.

Makayla Marie Buchanan, 21, of Nebo, has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said detectives were investigating Buchanan’s live-in boyfriend, Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, when they found the images on her computer.

Carver was charged with multiple sex crimes involving an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old, deputies say

Carver remains in the McDowell County Jail on $1 million bond.