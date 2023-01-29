KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been arrested and is facing attempted murder and gun charges.

On Saturday at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the 800 block of Dixon Street. Officers found several shell casings and discovered a home and vehicle had been shot at by someone.

They soon determined the shooting was the result of a previous argument between several people. After the argument, police said Mikia Davis, 24, returned to the area and fired the gun at the home.

Kinston police arrested Davis and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.