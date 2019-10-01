NC woman fights back, attacks home intruder with knife, deputies say

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County homeowner stabbed an intruder multiple times following an early morning break-in Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and emergency crews were dispatched to a home on Lester Watts Road outside of Tabor City around 12:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The man, 23-year-old Darnell Troy Hunt of Lumberton, was found at the home with apparent stab wounds and was taken to a Loris, South Carolina hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to Grand Strand Regional in Myrtle Beach where he continues to recover.

After investigation, deputies determined that Hunt broke into the residence and assaulted the homeowner as she was sleeping, deputies said. The victim managed to grab a knife and stab Hunt multiple times, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing and charges against Hunt are likely.

“Sheriff Greene wants to remind the public that it is important to pay attention to what is going on around you and to call 911 if you see anything suspicious,” the sheriff’s office spokeswoman stated in an email.

