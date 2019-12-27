NC woman finds nearly a dozen used syringes — some with blood — in front yard

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County woman made an unsettling discovery when she went to take out her garbage. It was nearly a dozen syringes scattered across her front yard.

This happened in Mount Holly over by Crossroads Church.

Mount Holly police say this is not the first time they’ve been sent to homes to remove things from yards. Syringes are on the list of things they’ve cleaned up as well as bullet casings.

“I was disturbed. I was shocked,” said Christy Deese.

Deese says someone turned the area in her front yard, where she keeps her trash bins, into a temporary landfill for nine syringes.

“I’m used to seeing trash, not needles,” said Deese.

Some were filled with blood, others, a clear liquid. Her biggest concern after finding the needles was the safety and well-being of others in her neighborhood.

“You have kids running around, you have animals running around. Innocent, they’re innocent and they don’t need to be exposed to anything like that,” said Deese.

She called Mount Holly police to get rid of the tubes she thought were filled with drugs. Officers showed up to safely and properly dispose of them. Police say they’re not sure if there were any traces of drugs inside the syringes. Regardless, they also understand the concern that comes with finding something like that.

Christy made a post on Facebook about it to warn her neighbors. She says some people replied to the post and asked her to consider that this may not be about drugs and could’ve been left by someone who is diabetic. She doesn’t think so.

“I don’t know why somebody taking medication, whether its vitamins or insulin, why would you draw blood into a syringe and normally they have special containers to put the syringe in,” said Deese.

Christy says this is the first time she’s found syringes in her yard. Police say if you call, they are always willing to come out and get rid of anything that you think is dangerous.

