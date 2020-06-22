NC woman fired shots into car with 4 kids inside, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman is accused of firing a gun into a car carrying four children, according to Wilmington police.
Officials say the Wilmington Police Department Housing Task Force responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of N. 30th St. just before midnight Sunday.
“The victim stated she was driving through Creekwood and stopped to have a brief conversation with Latrice Demetris Harrison, 33,” the WPD stated in a news release. “As she was pulling away, Harrison shot into her vehicle. The victim had her four children in the car at the time. There were no injuries.”
Harrison, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with:
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill
- Discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle
- Local ordinance violation
Harrison’s bond was set at $100,000.
