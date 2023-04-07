MORGANTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in the North Carolina mountains said a woman is facing charges of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

The investigation into the case began one week ago, on March 31, when a report was made about the sexual assault of a child by an adult, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“An investigation was conducted and after several interviews and extensive investigation, a warrant for the arrest for Rosa Williams Hollifield was issued,” deputies said in the news release.

Hollifield, 58, of Hudson, was arrested without incident on Wednesday, the news release said. She is facing felony charges, deputies said.

Hollifield was held in the Burke County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Other agencies involved in the case were the Lenoir Police Department, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the McDowell County Department of Social Services.