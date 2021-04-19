NC woman hit 3 children with car on purpose, deputies say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman has been arrested and is facing charges after deputies said she intentionally drove her vehicle and hit three children playing basketball on Sunday in their yard.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Garris Road in Greenville. They received a call about a juvenile intentionally hit by a car.

Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville had been driving a vehicle in the area, waving a kitchen knife, while cursing and threatening the three teenage victims who were playing basketball in their yard, deputies said.

Deputies said Forrest then intentionally veered her car off the road and partially into the yard to strike the children.

One child was injured in the process and was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

After being interviewed, Forrest was then placed under arrest, charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of cocaine.

Deputies said there was damage to the front of her vehicle, consistent with hitting someone or something. They also found a knife, a bag of crack cocaine and marijuana-filled cigars, officials said.

Forrest remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond.