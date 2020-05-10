NC woman hit twice in crossfire during shootout at intersection

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is in the hospital after she was caught in crossfire during a shooting Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers found Tammy Coleman, 52, of Winston-Salem, near the intersection of North Point Boulevard at University Parkway in her vehicle.

She had possibly been shot twice while waiting at a red light at the intersection when two vehicles approached the area.

Police say it appears people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, and Coleman was unintentionally hit while caught in the crossfire.

She was unable to provide any further information.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

