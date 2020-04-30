NC woman hospitalized after being shot by ex-boyfriend, deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Bladen County woman has been hospitalized after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting on Timber Haven Drive outside of Elizabethtown just before 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. She was driven by a private vehicle to Cape Fear Valley – Bladen County Hospital and then airlifted to a Fayetteville hospital.

Her current condition is not known, deputies say.

Terrell McDowell, 42, of Elizabethtown, was taken into custody at a home on Baldwin Branch Road near Elizabethtown and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was booked in jail under a $125,000 bond and later released after posting bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

