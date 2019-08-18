NC woman hurt after large trees fall on home; storms displace 3 families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Saturday night three families are out of their homes after severe weather in the Charlotte.

One woman was taken to the hospital with injuries from two trees big trees down near Old Statesville Road in Charlotte.

One homeowner whose house was destroyed by the trees had dozens of members of their church congregation come out to help them after the storm.

“If we have a problem, we’re all one big family. Whatever problem we have we help each other,” said Jorge Sotelo.

(Sotelo’s interview was conducted in Spanish and translated into English for use in this story)

A total of three trailers were hit including the Sotelo’s.

Neighbors like Helen Pitts heard it happen.

“All I heard was a big crack then I saw that trailer smushed right there,” said Pitts.

“I seen all the police and ambulance coming through,” said Stacy Sprinkle, a resident.

One woman was transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

“It’s scary, having eight kids right there you just want to cry and defend them,” said Pitts.

The Sotelo’s say they’re overwhelmed with gratitude for two congregations coming to help them move everything out of their home.

“I am Jehovah’s Witness and I give thanks to God and our brotherhood as a family,” said Sotelo.

The Red Cross came to help the three families displaced.

