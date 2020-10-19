NC woman identified in massive deadly house fire

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP/AP) — The woman who died in a house fire in Summerfield on Oct. 6 has been identified, according to Department Chief Chris Johnson.

Carla Harvey, 59, died in the fire.

At about 3:47 a.m., crews responded to the fire at a home on the 6800 block of Fegan Road in Summerfield. They came to the scene to find a fully-involved fire with flames coming through the roof.

At about 8:45 a.m. that day, crews were still on scene and addressing hot spots.

Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson said it was a two-alarm house fire.

Johnson said the fire was so intense that crews could see the glow of the fire and the thick smoke from about 2 miles away.

They received help from about 10 different districts, a necessary measure due to the fact that there are no fire hydrants or water supplies in the area.

The North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office also headed to the scene to help the Guilford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigate.

The sheriff’s office has the area blocked off.

Firefighters are working to determine where the fire started, but foul play is not suspected.

