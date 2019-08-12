NC woman jailed on $1 million bond for heroin, cocaine charges

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement officers in Carteret County arrested a Beaufort woman on multiple drug charges after they found heroin and cocaine in her apartment on Friday.

On Friday, detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort Police Department, and Morehead City Police Department conducted a search warrant at an apartment in the Carteret Court Apartments complex, located at 510 Carteret Avenue in Beaufort, as part of a drug investigation.

Inside the apartment, investigators found and seized more than 24 grams of heroin and more than 3 grams of cocaine.

Detectives arrested the apartment’s tenant, Laquisha Shawntae Frazier, age 29, on charges of trafficking in heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; selling heroin; and delivering heroin.

Frazier was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 12.