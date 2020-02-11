NC woman killed in crash following multi-county highway patrol pursuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was killed in a car crash following a pursuit involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol that went from Rowan County to Cabarrus County.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Monday when first responders in Rowan County responded to a call for service on Webb Road due to a female driver who was reportedly experiencing a medical episode, according to troopers.

The driver, in Toyota passenger car, fled from emergency personnel as they tried to speak to her, troopers said.

A short time later, a trooper and a Rowan County deputy spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Leach and Webb Road.

“In an attempt to check on the welfare of the driver, a traffic stop was initiated but the driver, once again fled, initiating a vehicle pursuit,” NCSHP officials said.

The pursuit then went into Cabarrus County where the driver lost control, went off the road and down an embankment before overturning.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Amber Marie Baker of China Grove, died at the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released.

