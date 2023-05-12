JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County woman has lost almost everything, from a paycheck to her home.

9 On Your Side spoke with the United States Postal Worker in March about a cyber breach, taking around $2,000 from her account. She has since run into more troubles.

Larisa Covington has been trying to get back on her feet since her situation at work until a house fire brought her world crumbling down.

“It’s not a good feeling looking at your trailer, all burned up, especially when you know, I worked hard for it and owned it for the past nine years,” said Covington.

The fire broke out on May 3, about a month and a half after moving her trailer onto the property. All of her belongings were inside, although she wasn’t living in the trailer full-time yet.

“She hadn’t been in there for about a month,” said Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster. “There was no electricity to the trailer, there was no power connected to it.”

The fire is still under investigation but was determined a total loss.

“All my memories, my pictures that I can never get back … that meant more to me than anything in the world,” said Covington.

Now she is living with relatives, along with her two sons.

“They were very upset about losing all their things and losing our home and they didn’t like seeing me, you know, upset and stressed out. So they took it pretty hard,” she said.

The Onslow County Fire Marshal said there have been other fires they’ve responded to in the same area, but can’t confirm they’re related.

“There’s several leads that we’re looking at, information coming in, in reference to that fire, you know, working with local officials and myself. We’re looking at everything,” said Foster.

Now, Covington just wants answers as to what happened to her home and support from the community.

“So I can be able to just replace what I lost and God bless me with something better,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Covington and her two sons. The Fire Marshal added if anyone has any information about the fire to please reach out.