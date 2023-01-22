RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina are seeking help to find a missing woman after her car ran out of gas last week.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Hawks was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive the Surry County town of Mount Airy, according to a police news release.

Hawks was spotted after she ran out of gas in her car, police said. Authorities released two photos of Hawks the day after she vanished.

The AWARE Foundation, which helps find missing people, said Sunday night the group is also helping to spread the word about her disappearance.

At the time she vanished, Hawks was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet-3 tall, and weighs about 110 pounds, the news release said.

Rebecca Tackett Hawks. Photo courtesy: Mount Airy Police.

Police said anyone with information about her location should call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.