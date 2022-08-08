TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on drug charges after a car was stopped in Bladen County last week, deputies said.

The incident happened Tuesday when Bladen County deputies stopped a car in the area of Pages Lake Road east of St. Pauls and just north of Tar Heel, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

After the car was stopped ” deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle,” the news release said.

Marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car.

Christian Locklear, 29, of Red Springs was charged with trafficking opium, manufacture Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

She was held on a $100,000 secured bond.