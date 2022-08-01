Tera Renee Thomas in a photo from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — An eastern North Carolina felon was arrested on drug charges after a raid at her home late last week, deputies said.

Deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, the narcotics unit found more than an ounce of methamphetamine and marijuana, the news release said. A gun was also found in the home.

Tera Renee Thomas was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a felon, maintain dwelling for keep/sale of controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

Thomas was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond, deputies said.