NC woman opens fire on cellphone tower workers, sheriff’s office says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) – A North Carolina woman is accused of shooting at workers on a cellphone tower.

None of the workers were hit, but authorities say this isn’t the first time they’ve had run-ins with the woman.

Susan Moose is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after court documents show she fired a .22 revolver pistol at the cellphone tower workers.

We could hear the 911 call made from the tower this weekend where a crew of three people was doing work south of Taylorsville.

911 Call: “I’ve got a lady across the street that’s been yelling and raising hell since we’ve been here that we’re on her property and now there’s shots that have been fired. I’ve got two guys on the tower.”

Deputies say when they arrived Moose was armed with two axes and had barricaded herself inside her home located right across the street from the tower.

The sheriff says Moose has contacted deputies previously over concerns about the tower.

“She’s hearing voices from that tower. They’re sending signals this type of thing. It concerns me she has a weapon and actually discharged that weapon,” said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Susan Moose isn’t talking about the allegations after also being accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home.

The sheriff says the workers, who were several hundred feet up, were exposed and fortunate not to have been hurt.

“I think they were pretty scared and they had reason to be scared when they called our 911 center,” Bowman said.

Officials say the woman no longer has weapons in her possession.

