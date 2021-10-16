NC woman plans to spoil her rescue dogs with $200,000 lottery win: ‘all the chicken jerky treats you want’

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Linda Nadeau, of Lenoir, stopped on the way home from getting her car serviced Tuesday and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was driving down the road, and I had a feeling I should stop at that store,” Nadeau said. “And I had a feeling I should get that ticket.”

The stop came at Ellie’s Crossroad Market on Morganton Boulevard. The ticket Nadeau got was a $10 Bigger Spin scratch-off.

Nadeau and her husband have always owned rescue dogs. While she is still deciding how best to spend her prize money, one thing for sure is that the couple’s Yorkie, bichon and mixed-breed will be well taken care of.

“I told my little dogs, ‘well now you can sure have all the chicken jerky treats you want,’” Nadeau said after learning about her win.

Nadeau said the win brought a bright note to a day spent paying for a car repair and updates for family phones.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,503.

The retired warehouse assistant said she always dreamed about winning a lottery prize.

“Somebody has to win the big prize,” she said, “and it might as well be me.”