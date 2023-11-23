GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sixty years ago on Wednesday, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and a Greensboro woman was there to help plan his funeral.

“I can remember it like yesterday,” said Gloria McNeill.

She has the notebook full of shorthand notes she took in the days following President Kennedy’s death. McNeill doesn’t remember what they say, but she does remember the hours spent writing and typing them up.

“I was there taking the dictation,” McNeill said. “He’s trying to make all the plans. It was a couple of days. Nobody went home to the barracks, just stayed there.”

McNeill was working at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. at the time and was called up to help the general in charge of planning President Kennedy’s funeral.

“I was number one hahaha,” she said. “Ninety words a minute.”

McNeill got several certificates and letters of recognition honoring her contributions to the funeral, which she attended.

“I put my hand on his casket when it was all over,” she said.

During the days spent planning, she met a man, Robert McNeill, who would later become her husband.

“We had our first date in December and we were married May 2,” she said.

It was a silver lining.

In a time when a lot was unknown, Gloria knew she wanted to spend her time with Robert.

Robert passed away in 2004. Gloria is getting ready to celebrate her 82nd birthday next week.