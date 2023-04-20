JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing a substance containing fentanyl and causing two overdoses.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Megan Emily Tate, of Sylva, was arrested in April 2021 for suspected distribution of fentanyl.

Investigators determined while Tate was in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center, she supplied two inmates with fentanyl causing them to overdose.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. One inmate was placed on a ventilator.

Both victims later recovered according to authorities.

Investigators learned that Tate had concealed and later retrieved the drug from her body cavity while in the detention center.

Tate was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following her 20-year sentence.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat in the United States, officials said.