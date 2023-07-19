CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A sexual assault investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted in her home on Tuesday, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers stated that they were called by a woman saying that she had an “illegitimate” medical exam at her home by a man falsely claiming to be a medical professional.

After investigating the incident, detectives say they discovered the suspect was not a medical professional and had no reason to examine the victim.

Detectives identified 41-year-old Daniel Pitti-Casazola as the suspect. Officials say Pitti-Casazola has been arrested and charges are pending.

According to authorities, Pitti-Casazola was employed as a Spanish Language interpreter at the Mecklenburg County Health Department at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or who might also have been a victim is asked to call 704-336-8279 to speak with a Sex Assault Unit detective.

Detective Lawrence is the lead detective in this case. The public can anonymously leave information with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.