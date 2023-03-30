WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the hospital after she charged someone with a pogo stick on Wednesday and was shot in the chest in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:43 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a report of a shooting on Stoney Glen Circle.

Arriving officers found the suspect still on the scene but learned the victim, later identified as a 29-year-old Winston-Salem woman, had been taken to the hospital before police arrived.

Officers went to the hospital and spoke to the victim, who had been shot once in the chest.

Investigators say several people, including the victim and suspect, got into a fight in the parking lot of a home on Stoney Glen Circle.

During the fight, the victim picked up a large metal “pogo stick” and charged the suspect, who had a handgun.

The suspect fired once and hit the victim in the chest in self-defense.

Officers with the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit consulted the Forsyth County On-Call District Attorney’s Office, who confirmed no charges would be issued at this time based on the initial findings of the shooting investigation.

The WSPD Forensics Division responded and processed the crime scene. One spent shell casing was recovered along with a Ruger 9mm handgun and one “pogo Stick.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.