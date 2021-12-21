NC woman shot multiple times, killed; man charged with murder after multi-state chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 47-year-old woman died Monday after she was shot multiple times in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused 49-year-old Ernest Santiago of killing 47-year-old Paula Henson Monday afternoon and leading officers on a pursuit into South Carolina.

Ernest Santiago (York County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers originally responded to the shooting around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the 1300-block of Long Grass Court. Police found Henson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said they identified Santiago as a possible suspect and found his vehicle nearby. When officers attempted to pull him over, Santiago refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Authorities pursued the suspect into South Carolina where York County deputies assisted in stopping him. The pursuit ended around 2:15 p.m. when Santiago attempted to flee on foot.

He was captured and taken into custody by deputies.

Santiago remains in custody in York County and is awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County where he faces a first-degree murder charge.

Detectives believe that Henson and Santiago knew each other.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.