NC woman shot with BB gun over Trump yard sign

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WSOC) — A woman who was removing what she thought was a prank political sign from her brother’s yard in Lincolnton was shot with a BB gun by the man’s next-door neighbor.

The man accused of shooting her now faces charges, while the woman says the BB is still lodged in her arm.

Peggy Fox said she never imagined a simple mistake could lead to someone shooting her.

She was visiting her brother’s home in Lincolnton on Thursday.

She said he never expresses his political views so when she arrived and saw a Trump sign in what she thought was his yard, she assumed it was a prank, and pulled it up.

She took just a few steps before she was shot.

“(I felt) pain in my arm and I looked up and I heard this gentleman yelling at me,” Fox said.

Worth McAllister, 76, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

McAllister told WSOC that he was trying to shoot Fox, but that he was trying to hit her in the backside, not in the arm.

Fox said she would have put the sign back if McAllister had told her it was on his property.

