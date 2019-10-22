NC woman steals toilet paper, curses at homeowner during break-in, deputies say

UNION GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she broke into an occupied home in Iredell County on Tuesday.

The break-in happened at a home in Union Grove. The homeowner told deputies a woman, identified as 34-year-old Sara Noel Davis, broke into his home and began cursing at him.

The homeowner said Davis then walked past him and took a roll of toilet paper from his home.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Davis standing in the victim’s driveway. She was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Davis was then taken before a magistrate and issued a $7,500 bond.

