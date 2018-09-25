NC woman talks about narrowly surviving bear attack outside her home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from CNN Newsource/WLOS [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from CNN Newsource/WLOS [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from CNN Newsource/WLOS [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from CNN Newsource/WLOS [ + - ] Video

SWANNANOA, N.C. (CNN/WLOS) - A North Carolina woman is recovering after a serious run-in with a bear and her cubs near her mountain home.

Toni Rhegness spoke about her Tuesday encounter and has a message for everyone who lives in the mountains.

"My husband and I were watching a film and my husband had sort of nodded off in the den," Toni Rhegness said about what happened before the attack.

That's when Rhegness decided to take her dog for a walk outside.

"Just as I passed my car, which was parked out front, my dog started to bark furiously," Rhegness told WLOS-TV.

The dog was barking at three bear cubs that were just across the street.

"The cubs took off and I thought 'I got to get inside'," Rhegness said.

She knew the mother bear had to be close by.

"So I started yelling as loud as I could," Rhegness said.

Rhegness even tried hiding in her car.

"I went around the side and started to open the door, and then the mother bear attacked me from the back. I never really, ever saw her," Rhegness said.

The adult, female bear bit and scratched her repeatedly.

Rhegness still has the claw and bite marks days later.

"She bit me on the head, and I didn't realize it was happening until I heard the ferocious growling and snarling," Rhegness said.

She says she felt more biting and scratching.

"She knocked me down and I thought 'if I don't get up, my dog and I are going to die' - that's what I thought," Rhegness said. "Because it's a mother bear thing. I mean, I can't even hate her. You know, because I'm a mom myself, you know, you mess with my kids I'd probably be doing the same thing."

Rhegness and her dog eventually made it back inside her house.

"The bear is chasing me the whole time, biting my legs, biting me on the hind end," she said.

Rhegness, 75, was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

State wildlife officers captured the bear and had to be put down.

They also captured the cubs which were relocated to a wilderness area.

"I'm really sad that the bear and I were both in the wrong place at the same time, you know?" Rhegness said.