CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of threatening to shoot up a school bus, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was on the phone with a family member. While on speakerphone, the family member made threats to shoot up the bus and have other family members shoot up the bus as well.

The bus driver immediately told school administrators and law enforcement, and deputies responded to the bus and to the school.

The bus made it safely to the school and deputies say they determined the threat was not credible.

Deputies remained on-campus at Clemmons Middle School as they investigated and through the remainder of the school day.

Lasheika Marie Ziglar, 29, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with one felony false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Ziglar was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly on a non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.