NC woman tied husband up, cut off his penis, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged a woman on Tuesday after her husband told them his wife castrated him.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a home at Murdoch Road in Newport. James Frabutt, 61, reported that his wife, Victoria Thomas Frabutt, 56, had tied him up, pulled out a knife, and cut off his penis.

“The motive for the castration is still unclear,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies recovered the man’s penis, put it on ice, and took the man to Vidant Medical Center, where he is being treated, the sheriff’s office said.

Victoria Frabutt was arrested and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping.

She is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

