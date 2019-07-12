NC woman tries to turn self in on non-existent warrant after high speed chase

Tracy Nicole Brooks was charged after a high-speed chase in Burke County on July 10, 2019. (Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she reached speeds of 110 mph during a chase that ended when she tried to turn herself in on a warrant that didn’t exist.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when deputies spotted a silver Acura speeding through a work zone on I-40. With the vehicle going about 100 mph, deputies tried to pull the driver over but say she wouldn’t stop – eventually reaching even higher speeds.

After an approximate 7-mile chase officials say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Tracy Nicole Brooks, pulled into the parking lot of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and stopped.

Once parked, deputies say Brooks told them she was turning herself in on an outstanding warrant, however, “a check did not reveal any outstanding warrants.”

Brooks was then arrested, charged with one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest and placed in the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $10,000 bond.

Her vehicle was also seized by the Sheriff’s Office pursuant to NC’s “Run and You’re Done” law.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now