GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Haw River woman has been charged with felony identity theft after the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said she gave deputies the name of her sister during a traffic stop.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 6400 block of Thom Road in southeastern Alamance County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident near the 6000 block of Jordan Drive in Saxapahaw.

Deputies detained two females who were in the vehicle. One of them, later identified as 36-year-old Nickie Nicole Brewer, initially gave deputies the name of her sister, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also learned that Brewer was on probation and had two warrants for arrest from Burlington police for shoplifting and larceny that happened Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Brewer was arrested and transported to the Alamance County Jail. Her secured bond was set at $10,000.