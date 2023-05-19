HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point woman has made it onto the heart transplant list after living with a heart pump for nearly seven years.

Sabrey Smith’s journey began in 2013 when she learned she had a blot clot and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

“I couldn’t even walk two steps. Out of breath. Gasping for air…I couldn’t even go up a staircase,” Smith said.

She was living in Houston, Texas, at the time, working two jobs and mourning the death of her son. Her doctors advised her to move closer to her family.

After moving to High Point, Smith underwent open heart surgery in 2016 at Cone Health Heart and Vascular Center to receive a heart pump.

“The surgery takes about four hours, and they’re in the hospital 10 to 14 days…after surgery because they’re so weak to begin with,” said Dr. Peter Van Trigt, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

A left ventricle assist device, also known as an LVAD, keeps her heart pumping.

Smith and her doctors say it was a lifesaving surgery that helped her maintain her active lifestyle. She provides transportation to the elderly for doctor’s appointments, grocery pick up and hosts community events.

“Most…patients that are receiving a heart pump. This is to save their life. They’re at the end of life,” Trigt said.

“If I hadn’t have gotten this LVAD when I did, I think I’d have been long gone,” Smith said.

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the heart pump program at Cone Health. During the past decade, doctors at the hospital have installed 120 LVADs.

“About 10 to 15 percent of those patients we hope to get on to get onto the heart transplant list and actually get them transplanted,” said Dr. Dan Bensimhon, medical director of Advanced Heart Failure Clinic & Mechanical Support Program at Moses Cone Hospital. “So while you may get five to 10 years from a heart pump, you could get another 10 to 20 or 25 years with a transplant.”

Two years after getting her heart pump, Smith looked to see if she qualified for a heart transplant, facing another obstacle.

“When I went to see if I was a candidate for a heart transplant…they found cancer. Breast cancer,” she said.

A few years later after ringing the bell cancer free, Smith encountered another hurdle.

“The second time I went, which was last year, I needed to drop like 20 pounds because my A1C was too high,” she said.

A few weeks ago on April 25, Smith got the call that she was on the heart transplant list.

“She was given three major things, and she really took that serious and realized, ‘hey…I could get 10 to 20 more years.’ And she worked hard and did all of those things,” said Sara Herbert, VAD coordinator.

Heart transplant patients on the list could get a call any day for surgery. Smith said she is packed and ready to go to Duke University Hospital when that day comes.

Smith’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money that will cover expenses during her travels to Duke University Hospital for heart transplant surgery.