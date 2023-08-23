FRANKLIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman who was reported missing last week was arrested on Monday for faking her own death, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney, 37, of Franklin, was reported as missing on Friday. Franklin is in Macon County, which is in the North Carolina mountains.

At the time, police said they began an investigation due to the information provided that alluded Sweeney was endangered or dead. Officials said she was found safe on Saturday.

Investigators determined that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third party false reports to a friend and told the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered.

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” said the Franklin Police Department. “Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Sweeney was arrested and charged on Monday for causing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephone communication and obstructing law enforcement officers.