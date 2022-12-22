RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County woman who distributed fentanyl through a Lumberton home and hotel and later was found with a child holding a bag of the drug in the backseat of her car was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pled guilty to charges in April. that included conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Documents and evidence presented in court showed Leggett had distributed fentanyl from a Lumberton home from April to September 2020. During this period, witnesses told law enforcement that AR-15-style rifles and small children were spotted inside the home.

In that six-month period, investigators found that she had sold more than 7.7 pounds of fentanyl.

The next month, in October 2020, Leggett and her significant other, identified as Clarence Graham, had set up their drug sales in a new location — a Lumberton-area motel.

As the couple was leaving the motel on Oct. 13, 2020, detectives with the Lumberton Police Department performed a traffic stop.

Leggett had a .40 caliber handgun in her lap when the detectives approached the vehicle.

A young child was also seen in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl.

Following a search of the vehicle and a storage unit in Graham’s name, detectives found 334.98 grams of fentanyl, $46,647 in cash and an additional handgun in Leggett’s purse, according to a release from the DOJ.

“This defendant was not only trafficking a deadly drug but doing so with children and assault weapons in close proximity — even allowing a small child to handle fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

This year alone, Easley said the DEA has seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American.