RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

She won a jackpot of $310,429.

Pietrucha went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $220,481 after state and federal taxes were withheld, officials said.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a store or through the lottery website.

Cash 5 drawings are held nightly. Tuesday’s jackpot is $110,000.