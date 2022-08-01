WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After taxes, a Winston-Salem woman took home more than $300,000 following the purchase of a lucky $1 lottery ticket last week.

Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release.

Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $315,183.

Friday night, two $1 million tickets in North Carolina matched all five white balls in the Mega Millions drawing.

One ticket was sold at Adam’s Mart in Charlotte and the other ticket was sold at the Shop N Save in Mooresville. The $1 million wins were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.

WNCN contributed to this report